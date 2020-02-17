Emma Jemegah

The much-anticipated Abia derby between Abia Warriors and Enyimba of Aba turned bloody yesterday as supporters of both teams clashed leading to assaults on the chairman of Enyimba, Felix Anyansi-Agwu.

Daily SunSports gathered that the crisis started in the 25th minute when Abia Warriors were awarded a penalty but was missed and the resultant jubilation from the Enyimba supporters allegedly led to the crowd violence

In the ensuring melee, it was learnt that the Enyimba chairman who was trying to intervene in the clash between the Enyimba of Aba fans and Abia Warriors supporters (the Columbia stand) but was pelted with stones which gave him serious injuries at the head and other parts of his body.

He was rushed immediately to the hospital, Federal Medical Center, Umuahia soon as security men spotted him bleeding profusely where he was admitted for further treatment.