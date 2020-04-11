Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed that the blood in calabash discovered in a house used as a shrine in Gusau is ‘O Positive’ human blood.

The command’s public relations officer, SP Shehu Mohammed, made the disclosure while answering questions from reporters in Gusau.

Mohammed said the blood in the calabash after it was discovered in the shrine was taken for a test to ascertain whether it was human or animal blood.

“The blood sample was taken to a medical laboratory where it was confirmed as a human blood and categorised as ‘O Positive,” the police spokesman said.

The command’s spokesman said investigations into the matter are still ongoing.

“So far a number of arrests of suspects that were linked to the matter have been made and the command will make its findings public at the end of the investigations,” he said.

The state police commissioner, Barrister Usman Nagogo, while briefing journalists at the police headquarters in Gusau on Tuesday said the police on April the 6th discovered a house in Gusau being used as a shrine by cultists in the state.

Commissioner Nagogo said during the briefing that some exhibits found in the house included a calabash full of blood and a pot with many needles inserted into it.

The commissioner added that the police also found papers containing names of many political leaders in the state.