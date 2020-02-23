Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

There was bloodbath yesterday in Enugu following an alleged attack on some natives of Ogui Nike in Enugu North local government by the people of Ugwuaji, Enugu South local government over disputed land.

Consequently, five young men from Ogui Nike were left critical with various degrees of injuries with doctors battling to save their lives at the Hope Care Hospital, Presidential Road and National Orthopedic Hospital Enugu.

Trouble was said to have started when some people from Ogui Nike went to their land at the Premier Layout Extension to check a report of the destruction of their buildings and fences by the people of Ugwuaji and were attacked in the process.

Confirming the clash yesterday, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe said the Command was on top of the situation as it had restored normalcy to the area.

He, however, said that no arrest had been made at press time.

When Sunday Sun visited Hope Care Hospital yesterday, doctors and nurses were seen battling to save the lives of Ebuka Edeh, Emmanuel Edeh, Onyeka Agbo and Nkemjika Mbah while Arinze Edeh whose legs were said to have been severed was rushed to National Orthopedic Hospital Enugu.

One of the doctors attending to them who pleaded anonymity said the patients sustained open wounds and blunt trauma, adding, “I am worried about one of them (Onyeka) who has massive contusion on the head.”

Narrating their ordeal to newsmen at the premises of the hospital where his people stormed to see the victims of the attack, the President General of Ogui Nike Community, Paul Anike said his people were attacked with the backing of security agents of the government.

He said, “We received report about 1 pm, that people who have been damaging, bringing down fences and carting away gates at Premier Layout Extension Ogui Nike Owor have been damaging all the fences, they were working there with six caterpillars today, when our youths got there they were attacked, about four of them are in this hospital with one other person at the Orthopaedic hospital, they cut his leg.

We have been receiving this report, last year on the 9th of September 2019, the two communities involved that is Ugwuaji and Ogui Nike were summoned by His Excellency the Governor of Enugu state and we were specifically instructed to keep away from that place while we should present our different positions within 30 days.