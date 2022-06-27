Perhaps, many are giving testimony and thanking God for not being in church when the devil visited the cathedral in Owo, Ondo State. However, he did not come to worship but characteristically came to kill and destroy, leaving tears and blood, as about 40 worshippers were gruesomely killed and many others injured.

Though the world is still reeling in grief, the devil, and his cohorts, is rejoicing over the abominable audacity.

Indeed, the devil gets titillated when the children of God mourn but, if he had known, trial is actually the fuel that drives church growth and without which indolence thrives.The gate of hell can never triumph over the church of God.

However, due to lack of understanding, some people keep away from church because of trials. It is due to lack of faith that they do sundry desperate things. It is immaturity of both clergy and laity that has thrown up a lot of mercantile misfits who make automated teller machines of the gospel of Jesus Christ. It is also true that that frightful babalawo now wears suits behind varnished pulpits, ‘winning souls’. It is true that fraudsters have turned the offering till into next meal ticket.

Of a truth though, the babalawo knows he is still babalawo no matter how spruced up, with his affected English and mannerism; so do the fraudster and all the sick hirelings of satan, spoiling the broth of salvation. Much like Shakespeare told us that a rose by any other name would smell as sweet. In other words, a new name does not change the babalawo even if he camouflages as arch-pope.

How can a man of God so-called bring comedians onto the altar of God, to crack inane jokes, even against the Holy Ghost, just to entertain and pull a crowd for his soulless cathedral? When did the church become an amphitheatre?

A man of God so-called asks women to come to church with cucumber as big as they want their husbands’ John Thomases to be; and women shamelessly troop there, armed with cucumbers in their hands, faithfully praying for the miracle of transformation. A man of God so-called tells men to fondle his JT if they want theirs enlarged, and you see men rushing to the altar to have a feel. A man of God so-called tells women to submit their breasts to his lecherous mouth to suck out the demons therein and they comply; some even submit to sexual deliverance. Are these men of God or dog of men? Shame! O foolish Nigerians, who bewitched you? (Galatians 3:1).

“How do you treat God?” international gospel artiste, Wanda Jackson, asks in her epic song, “Like a God or d-o-g?” So, seriously, how do you treat God?

Nigeria no longer safe to live in –Catholic bishops

The public sphere is soaked daily with revolting activities in the churches. Brethren now relish the news of a fallen General and abandon him in the warfront. They rejoice and broadcast the fall of that ‘powerful evangelist’ without even confirming the truth of the tale they bear.

Why is the world excited when one pastor or brother falls into sin? Why do they not bother about the ritual and occult men in high places? Why does the world celebrate debauchery and octane moral depravity but feel scandalised over a little imperfection in the church? What is so special about the church? Is it not a human institution, imperfect as others? Where do we find saints on earth? Granted, the church is supposed to hold up hope for crumbling humanity but, no, the saints are all in heaven, not inside the church. The church is only a place for sinners transforming to saints.

Nevertheless, Christians must remain conscious of their calling as Christians; be the salt and light of the world, bearing in mind that God’s judgment would begin in His house (1Peter 4:17). Let us be true and be not like those that only have a form of godliness but without power (2 Timothy 3:5). Let those that are true to their calling remain ever so; be not discouraged because the message of the cross is foolishness to the perishing. (1 Corinthians 1:18).

Let us rise against the hypocrisy of the world. A world that does not see evil in porn, homosexuality and lesbianism. A world that encourages ladies to cook their fetuses in approved abortions. A world that elevates cultists to positions of power and influence. A world that gives front seats to ritual killers that pound innocent babies in mortars in search of wealth. A world so much in a hurry to tan the church black but easily distributes accolades and premium titles to known gangsters of corruption. So, before running your diarrheic mouth against men of God, beware of God’s wrath (Numbers 12:1-9). In the fullness of time, He knows how to deal with them.

Before the Antichrist’s soon appearing, let us not kill the church. Let us rather kill the antichrists in us. Whoever runs down the church is anti-Christ, whether the person is a Christian or not. Those who feed the world with the fodder to rubbish the church will reap the same death as those who light the fire. Jesus is the rock of offence (1Peter 2:8); many are already stumbling and falling. How about you; will you stand or fall?

My problem is not really with these sons of Baalim but with those that chose to be hoodwinked by opting for the easy, broadway to wonky miracles. My problem also is with the evangelists of satan that spread his toxic gospel dubbed in suspicious anointing.

Knowing that his day is up, the devil has unleashed his latter-day armies in these last days and that is why these atrocities long foretold are intensifying today. Unfortunately, he has also seized the airwaves and we enjoy broadcasting it and by so doing cast a slur on the church of Christ.

People are content, trumpeting their identity as Christians but lack the spirit. Am I a Christian because that is the name my father gave me? So what? Don’t chairs stay the most in churches; are they too Christians? Am I a Christian because my parents go to church or have I experienced Christ and abide in him as my own choice?

Sadly, many are not much different from the invaders of the church. There are more terrorists in the church than outside. Before we condemn the murderous gang at the Owo church, have we not also invaded the church and terrorised her with our razor-sharp tongues and detestable conduct? Have we not in cahoots with greed and lust for power spilled blood on many altars raised on the graves of innocent souls? Have we not duped the brethren and manipulated God’s word, leading many to an early and eternal grave? Are we really not as guilty as those we condemn?

This selfish indoctrinated Christianity of ‘my church is bigger than yours, older than yours’ can take us nowhere. Our Christianity is leprous, crippled, and shortsighted if all we see is our denominations. Alas, we have used our selfishness to discourage the saints and potential converts and on the last day, many shall be disappointed because no catholic or Pentecostal or whatever shall enter heaven; only Christians shall.

Jesus is coming again pretty soon; sooner than anyone could imagine. The lesson in the Owo tragedy is that there is no better time than now for the saints to get ready for the Lord’s banquet in the sky. Weep not for the martyrs of the Owo church; weep rather for yourself and the ignorant bigots, prospecting for virgins as trophies. Poor souls!