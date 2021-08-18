From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

It was a bloody birthday in Aba, Abia State as several members of two rival cult groups operating in the were reportedly hospitalized as a result of a bloody clash during a birthday party.

This was even as it was gathered that two security personnel guarding an hotel facility where the fracas broke out were overpowered and their pump action guns snatched from them by some of the rampaging cult members.

It was learnt that the birthday party was held in a popular hotel located at the Ohanku axis of Aba.

It was gathered that the clash was a continuation of the battle for supremacy between Aro confraternity and another cult group known as Bobos.Reports say two security agents guarding the hotel were overpowered and their pump action guns snatched during the melee. The incident which also left several other customers at the hotel injured, was said to have forced residents of the area to scamper for safety as the rival group members engaged in a free for all. An eye account has it that one of the Aro cult members was celebrating his birthday at the hotel when members of the other group came and attacked them.

During the fracas, others in the hotel were not spared as their phones were reportedly snatched from them and some injured.

“Customers there were not spared. In fact, we learnt that the cult boys also snatched phones of people.