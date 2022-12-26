From Joseph Obukata, Warri

No fewer than seven are reportedly feared dead in a youth clash on Christmas Eve in Sapele, Sapele council area and Ekpan in Uvwie local government area of Delta State.

Sources said that the death in Sapele reportedly stemmed from suspected cult clash between rivalry youth groups.

Though Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Bright Edafe when contacted via WhatsApp message, confirmed the cult clash in Sapele but decline knowledge of any death recorded so far.

He said that no death have been reported to him so far but said that the reported bloody clash in Ekpan have claimed two lives.

In Uvwie council area, clash between rival youth groups was said to have claimed yet to be established number of persons in the late night of Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Initial report has it that five residents lost their lives in a shootout which ensued between two rivalry youth groups.

One of the victim is said to be a petty trader who was selling drinks and other items for the youths who were celebrating the Christmas eve in an all night parties.

The Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO ), Delta State Police Command in Asaba, DSP Bright Edafe, who was contacted for confirmation of the incident, stated that only two persons were confirmed dead in the Ekpan incident.

Responding to inquiries, DSP Edafe wrote; “I can confirm two in Ekpan. No death from in Sapele though they is a cult clash”.