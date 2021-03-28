From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A bloody clash was averted as thugs stormed the venue of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) awareness meeting at Ogidi the headquarters of Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State to disrupt the meeting.

The thugs, who were allegedly accompanied by a member of the House of Assembly, disrupted the meeting half-way after they confronted the chairman of the council Chief Ralph Asha Nnabuife and other members of the party.

Trouble started when the House member came to the venue in a motorcade with thugs.

His entry into the arena brought the meeting which had already commenced to a halt, as the traditional prime minister of Ogidi kingdom Chief Ifeanyi Udokwu who was praying over the kola nut presented stopped until the House member and his boys went round the arena and sat down – his boys were standing at different sides of the venue.

As the meeting was going on, the House member stood up and insisted that the former chairman of APGA in the local government, Chief Cletus Onwura, must be recognised as the incumbent chairman and consequently collected the microphone from Master of Ceremony (MC) and handed it over to Chief Onwura to address the party members.

When it was his turn to make a speech, Mr. Chiekwu lamented that his name was not in the list of the programme and accused the council chairman, Chief Nnabuife of deliberate act, saying that he was an elected member of the House and should be accorded some respect.

While the state party secretary Chief Tony Ifeanya was speaking, commotion ensued as the thugs forced the council chairman Nnabuife to calm some other party members at the meeting.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof Solo Chukwulobe, who left the venue before the commotion, urged the party faithful to key into Governor Willie Obiano’s agenda to support Prof Chukwuma Soludo candidature in November 6 governorship election.

He described Prof Soludo as the most qualified candidate for the governorship seat having proved his ability in various fields of endeavours, including his position as the chairman of Vision 2050 Developmental Agenda of the state.