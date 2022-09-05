2 die, scores injured in Lagos building collapse

• Govt orders arrest of developer, experts

By Lukman Olabiyi

Two bodies have been recovered from the rubbles of a building that collapsed in the early hours of yesterday in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

Several people were still reportedly trapped in the rubbles of the seven-storey building at the time of this report. The building located at Oba Idowu Oniru Street, Lekki, was said to be under construction when it collapsed.

The Zonal Coordinator South West, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, who made the disclosure to journalists yesterday, in Lagos, said operations were ongoing to rescue the remaining trapped persons under the rubbles.

Emergency responders at the scene included the Nigerian Police Force, NEMA, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), State Fire Service and the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has ordered the arrest of the developer and building professionals working on the seven-floor structure that collapsed under construction in the early hours of yesterday at Oba Abiodun Oniru Road, in the Iru/Victoria Island area of the state.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, who made the disclosure during his visit to the site of the collapsed building, said that the developer and professionals violated the planning laws of the state by embarking on the construction without a valid planning permit as well as ignoring official warnings to halt the building project.

He emphasised that under no circumstance should anyone construe the filling of application for permit through the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) as a ticket to commence construction.

10 die in FCT, Niger road mishaps

Nine people were confirmed dead and 10 others injured in a fatal crash at Yangoji-Abaji road, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Bisi Kazeem, in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja, said the crash involved a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number KTG-450 KQ, and a Howo Sinotruk, along Yangoji-Abaji road, at about 6:05am, yesterday.

He said the bus was coming from Osun, while heading to Katsina State, but unfortunately crashed into a stationary trailer.

“Twenty-two people were involved in the crash. They were all males. Ten were injured and nine were killed. First aid was given to two. The FRSC recovered N3,170, six bags and four mobile phones. The rescue was a joint team of Zebra 6 Yangoji, Zebra 16 Abaji and police.

However, the injured victims were taken to the General Hospital, Abaji, by Zebra 16 and police on patrol.

“The nine dead bodies were deposited at a mortuary in the General Hospital, Kwali, Abuja, while the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) Kwali Division has taken over the investigation,” he said.

Kazeem quoted the Acting Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dauda Biu, as saying that the crash resulted from dangerous overtaking and eventual loss of control.

The acting corps marshal, who stressed that crashes at night are more fatal than day time, reiterated that the corps would redouble its efforts by constantly engaging the motoring public nationwide.

This, he said, would be through aggressive awareness and sensitisation campaign, until the desired result is achieved.

Biu advised vehicle owners to ensure that their vehicles are in order before putting them on the road, to avoid road crashes, especially at night.

Also, the FRSC said one person died on Saturday in another auto accident at the New Market, Bida-Minna Road, in Bida Local Government Area of Niger State.

The state Sector Commander, Mr Kumar Tsukwam, who made the disclosure in Minna, yesterday, said the accident occurred at about 6.15am. He said the accident involved articulated trucks, one of which was marked MKA 195 SH, conveying diesel, and another with registration number KMC146 ZJ.

“Three people were involved in the crash, one died and two were unhurt,” he said.

Tsukwam explained that Bashir Ibrahim, a conductor (motor boy) of one of the rucks had opened the bonnet of the vehicle for a routine vehicle drill. A tanker vehicle was parked as well beside the road which was trying to take off; in the process, he reversed the tanker to enable him enter the road properly but couldn’t see the rear clearly, and ended up crushing the conductor of the trailer.

The killed conductor was taken to Kaduna by the relatives for burial, and vehicles involved were taken to police MTD Bida for further investigation.

The sector commander advised motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to speed limits to avoid accidents. The road safety officer said that the corps would continue to monitor road users to guard against dangerous driving.