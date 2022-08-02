From Gyang Bere, Jos and Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, on Sunday night, wiped-out a family of eight people in Chol village of Vwang District, in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The attackers, who struck at about 7pm, also inflicted gunshot injuries and machete cuts on women and children. It was learned that the family was preparing to go to bed at about 7:30pm, when the gunmen invaded the house and wiped them out. Those who were killed include Pam Gyang, his wife and six children, and they were all buried in one grave.

A traditional ruler, Gwom Chugwi, Da Autos Mead Kwon Mandung, who confirmed the incident, said eight people were killed and others sustained gunshot injuries.

“I was told at about 7:30pm, on Sunday, that some gunmen invaded Chol village in Chugwi community of Vwang District and killed eight people.

“Those injured were taken to Vom Christian Hospital; we don’t know the reason for the attack because my people have been living peacefully. We are working with the local government chairman to find out those who carry out the attack and we call on security to protect our people and bring the perpetrators to book,” he stated.

The Publicity Secretary of Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM), Rwang Tengwong, called on security agencies to safeguard the vulnerable communities for further invasion and arrest the perpetrators to give justice.

Member representing Jos South/Jos Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Dachung Musa Bagos, has expressed grief over the killing of seven constituents by suspected Fulani bandits. He lamented that those killed included an eight-month-old baby.

The bandits, who invaded Danda village in Chugwi village of Jos South Local Government Area, on Sunday night, left behind songs of death.

The killings came barely 24 hours after 18 people lost their lives during a clash between bandits and members of a vigilance group in the Wase Local Government Area of the state, on Saturday.

Deputy chairman, House committee on Anti-Corruption, Bagos, attended the Mass burial and described the killings as inhumane and callous.

“This incident has raised concerns over the readiness of security agencies to tackle, once and for all, the gorilla style of killing which has been incessant in my constituency and Plateau State. Intelligence reports have it that the attackers had sent a signal before now, and no action was taken on the part of the security agency to curtail it. This is sad.”

Bagos frowned at the way bandits move freely with arms without being apprehended by the security agencies.

“As the representative of my people in Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, I have signed for the impeachment of Mr President because we need someone that will address the issues of insecurity; my people are being killed daily. This is condemnable and unacceptable.”

The lawmaker, however, called on his constituents to be more vigilant and defend themselves when criminals come to attack them.

National President, Berom Youth Moulders Association, Solomon Dalyop, said several others sustained serious gun injuries and had been taken to Vom Christian Hospital for immediate medical attention. Dalyop noted that the development has created so much tension in the community.

Also, suspected Boko Haram members, on Sunday, killed three people and abducted six others in Jouro Manu town, in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Spokesperson of the state Police command, Gambo Bajabu Kwache, confirmed the incident. A resident, Mallam Saidu Usman, said the attackers came in nice cars and tricycles and started shooting sporadically.

“They came in the afternoon with two people each on a motorcycle, shot sporadically, killed three people on the spot and abducted six others to an unknown destination.”

The immediate past chairman of Gassol local government, Mr Musa Abdullahi Chul, had earlier raised the alarm that Boko Haram terrorists were regrouping in a forest in the local government, shortly before they detonated an Improvised Explosive Device at a Catholic Church in the area, and, subsequently, at a cattle market and military base in Jalingo.

Following the killing of hundreds of people of Kuteb extraction and destruction of over four villages in parts of Southern Taraba, in a wave of continued attacks by bandits, the Kuteb Youth Organisation has called on the Federal Government to urgently deploy soldiers to the area, to stop what could possibly become a total annihilation of the ethnic group.

Leader of the group, Mr Caleb Ure, who issued a press statement in Jalingo, said the attacks continued unabated for months and have already cost so many lives and created a serious humanitarian situation with over 120 people forced to leave their homes to take refuge in safer clans.

He regretted that despite the killings and destruction that have continued for months, and the hardship it has brought upon the people, the state government chose to live in denial, claiming that nothing of sort was happening.

The group noted that the seeming conspiracy of silence and action over the killings give credence to the speculations that there is a political undertone, as even the death of six military officers in the hands of the bandits in the area has been swept under the carpet.

“It has become necessary for us to draw the attention of the Federal Government and President Muhammadu Buhari, and the world to the ongoing ethnic cleansing of the Kuteb people of Takum and Ussa Local Government Areas as well as Yangtu Special Development Area of Southern Taraba by bandits, and the negligence of Taraba State Government in protecting lives and properties of Southern Taraba indigenes.

“On February 2, a Kuteb man was slaughtered by Fulani herdsmen on his farm at Kpambo-yashe community.

On April 17, the bandits carried out a mass massacre, wiping out the entire Kwentwen community of Ussa Local Government Area of Taraba State. Yet, there was no word from the government condemning such barbaric act or sympathising with the victims. Emboldened by the silence of the authorities, the attackers moved to Muji, Tutuwa, Gangum Fawen, Flashin, Rikwen Tumu, Rikwen Cwu, Tswaen 1 & 2, Kando, Kasiten, Kpashi, Mbiya, Kakum, Tukok and Gaba areas, among others, in Takum Local Government Area (the hometown of the sitting governor) in successive attacks, killing and maiming helpless villagers while survivors flee.

“Troops of 93 Battalion of Nigeria Army in Takum who responded to distress calls from perishing souls in the attacked communities were ambushed by the bandits leading to loss of six gallant soldiers and abduction of the Commanding Officer, Lt. Col Okore. Yet the Federal Government and Taraba State Government have remained silent.

“These heinous attacks create a deplorable security situation that is threatening every aspect of life of our people, forcing over 120,000 people to abandon their homes to seek refuge in Takum and Lissam towns. The attacks are still ongoing and villages are left in ruins and rubbles. We want to state clearly that if this situation is not addressed expediently, the future of our people is under serious threat. As we speak, we can no longer engage in farming which is our primary economic activity.”