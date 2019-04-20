Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A lady expatriate and three other tourists to Kaduna have been killed by suspected kidnappers, according to an eyewitness.

But police said only two persons were killed, while three others were kidnapped.

A statement by the Kaduna police Spokesman, DSP Yakubu Sabo, said some suspected Kidnappers armed with dangerous weapons gained entry into a recreational resort in Kajuru Local Government area, shooting sporadically and in the process shot dead two persons including an expatriate lady and took away three others.

Sabo said an investigation revealed that the victims along with twelve others came from Lagos on tourism after which they organized a party where the incident happened.

Police statement said, “On 20/04/19 at about 0020hrs, we received an information through DPO Kajuru that at about 2340hrs, some suspected Kidnappers armed with dangerous weapons gained entry into a recreational resort called Kajuru Castle in Kajuru Local Government Area shooting sporadically and in the process shot dead two persons including an expatriate lady and took away three others. Patrol Teams led by the DPO rushed to the scene evacuated the victims to St. Gerald Hospital.

“Investigation later revealed that the victims along with twelve others came from Lagos on tourism after which they organized a party at the Castle located at the Hill Top during which the incident happened.

“Normally, whenever such social events would happen, the organizers used to inform the Police for security coverage, but the party was done without the knowledge of the Police in the area as traditionally done. However, intensive efforts are being made by the Command to rescue the kidnapped persons, apprehended the fleeing culprits and bring them to justice.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Ahmad Abdur-Rahman appeals to members of the public to assist the Police with relevant information that would help in the arrest of the perpetrators of this heinous acts”.