Rose Ejembi and Noah Ebije, Kaduna

It was a day of infamy in Kaduna and Benue states as suspected gunmen attacked some villages in the state killing a lady expatriate and 14 others.

However, the police in Kaduna said two persons only were killed in the Kaduna attack, while the attackers abducted three others.

The expatriate and others killed in attack, it was learnt, were tourists in Kaduna.

A statement from the Spokesman, Nigerian Police Force Kaduna State Command, Mr Yakubu Sabo, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said some suspected kidnappers armed with dangerous weapons gained entry into a recreational resort in Kajuru Local Government Area, shooting sporadically and in the process shot dead two persons, including the expatriate lady while they took three others into custody.

Sabo said investigation revealed that the victims along with twelve others came from Lagos on tourism after which they organized a party where the incident happened.

“On April 20, 2019 at about 0020hrs, we received an information through DPO Kajuru that at about 2340hrs, some suspected Kidnappers armed with dangerous weapons gained entry into a recreational resort called Kajuru Castle in Kajuru Local Government Area shooting sporadically and in the process shot dead two persons including an expatriate lady and took away three others. Patrol Teams led by the DPO rushed to the scene evacuated the victims to St. Gerald Hospital.

However, no fewer than 11 persons have been allegedly killed by suspected gunmen in Ngibo and Tse-Aye villages in Ikyurav-Tiev 1, council ward of Katsina-Ala Local government area of Benue state early hours of Saturday.

According to sources from the communities, the gunmen who also allegedly rustled 28 cattle belonging to one Barr. Agwaza Atedze were said to have killed four persons at Ngibo village and seven persons at Tse Aye village. The armed bandits who were said to have stormed the two villages on motorcycles between the hours of 3:00am and 4:00am wasted no time in shooting sporadically in all directions before jumping on their motorcycles and fled the communities unchallenged.

Following the development, people of the affected communities, it was gathered, have been moving out in droves for fear of another attack even as the remains of the deceased victims had been deposited at the Katsina-Ala General Hospital.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) who confirmed the report said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Katsina-Ala sent in the report to the headquarters and that the command had already mobilized her men to the area to calm the situation.

The PPRO, however, could not confirm the casualty figure even as she posited that the command was still waiting for details from the affected communities.

Also confirming the report, Force Commander of the Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Maj. Gen. Adeyemi Yekini said the clash was between the Shitile and Ikyurav people of the area, adding that his troops were already in the area to maintain peace, law and order.