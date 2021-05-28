From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

No fewer than 10 persons have been reported killed by bandits on Friday in three Kaduna communities.

The attacks and reprisal left five dead in Giwa Local government area of Kaduna State, just as four were killed and two injured by bandits in Igabi LGA.

The bandits also killed a community leader in Chikun LGA.

The State government had also intervened over tension brewing in Sabon Gari LGA of the State, as private schools in high-risk communities were urged to adhere to security advisories for the safety of thier students and staff.

This was contained in statement issued on Friday by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

“Security agencies have reported that armed bandits invaded Na’ikko village in Giwa LGA. Community volunteers engaged the bandits and in the ensuing gun duel, three residents were killed.

“In a reaction to this, youths of Na’ikko village attacked a nearby Fulani settlement Rugan Abdulmuminu and killed two persons whom they alleged to be involved in the initial attack.

“In another incident, armed bandits invaded Dakyauro village, Sabon Birni, Igabi LGA and killed four persons after rustling about 25 cows. Two persons were injured in the attack.

“Similarly, a community leader, Dauda Adamu, was killed by bandits at Ungwan Ayaba in Chikun LGA.

“Armed bandits also invaded farmlands on the outskirts of Gigani village, Kerawa, Igabi LGA and rustled about 14 bulls being used by farmers to plough the land.

“Receiving these reports, Governor Nasir El-Rufai sent condolences to the families of all who lost their lives in the attacks, as he prayed for the repose of their souls. He also wished those injured a speedy recovery.

“The Governor noted with deep concern the incidents in Na’ikko village in Giwa LGA, and appealed to residents to embrace recourse to law. He implored them to avoid killings and reprisal actions that would prove utterly detrimental to peace in the area, as Government was working closely with security agencies and stakeholders.

“Going further, Governor El-Rufai assured farmers in the Giwa, Igabi, Birnin Gwari, Kajuru and Chikun LGAs of the Government’s awareness of their plight, and is taking active steps towards ensuring that they would continue to pursue their livelihoods in safety.

“The Governor also addressed reports received on brewing tension in Bomo community, Sabon Gari LGA, between residents and the Nigerian Army. The Governor appealed to members of the community to maintain calm, as the matter had been reported and steps were being taken in conjunction with His Royal Highness, the Emir of Zazzau, to address the situation.

“Finally, the Kaduna State Government has urged private schools operating in high-risk areas to adhere to the security advisories issued to them. This followed reports that some schools have continued to operate outside of the guidelines presented to them by the security agencies for the safety of their students and staff.

“The Governor is also monitoring the developments in Kauru, Jema’a and Zangon Kataf LGAs, and working assiduously to enhance security and peace in the identified flash-points in these LGAs”.