From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

There is palpable tension in Enugu State as gunmen went on a killing spree which led to the death of three persons including a former commissioner, Gab Onuzuluike.

The former commissioner who was also the Chairman of Oji-River Local Government Area of Enugu State was killed on Friday night while he was returning from a burial ceremony in the area.

The gunmen who rode in a RAV4 jeep opened fire on the vehicle of the politician. While his brother was shot dead at the spot, the former commissioner was whisked away and later killed while his vehicle was taken away.

A statement by the Spokesman of the Police in Enugu, Daniel Ndukwe, indicated that the assailants had infiltered the state from neighbouring Anambra State.

He said that two of the attackers were neutralized by a combined team of security operatives who promptly responded to a distress call on the incident.

He said: “The Team further recovered an AK-47 rifle with two magazines loaded with ammunition, while a Toyota Landcruiser SUV belonging to the deceased victims, a Toyota Camry car the assailants attempted to snatch from another victim and a RAV4 SUV they used for the heinous criminal operation, amongst other incriminating items, were also recovered.

He further said that “manhunt for the assailants, many of whom escaped into nearby forest with severe degrees of gunshot wounds in the ensuing gun duel, as a result of the superior firepower of the joint team, is still ongoing. Further development will be communicated.”

In another development two policemen who were manning a checkpoint at Agbani junction in Nkanu West Local Government Area were shot dead yesterday morning.

Circumstances surrounding the incident were not clear at the time of filing this report but locals were seen lamenting the murder of the policemen while others were taking pictures with their phones.

In a separate incident, two persons were reportedly shot dead at Aguikpa community in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State Friday morning.

The victims were identified as Ikechukwu Nnamani, a former President General of the crisis-torn Oruku community and one Ndubuisi Nnamani, a native of Aguikpa community.

It was learnt that some gunmen believed to be working for a faction in the Oruku communal conflict laid ambush near the community health centre at Aguikpa community in the early hours of Friday and gunned down the two persons.

It is not certain if any arrest has been made by security agencies following the shooting but sources said some of the residents fled their homes on Friday.

The crisis in Oruku community has led to the death of 12 persons including the former traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Emmanuel Mbah and other notable personalities in the community.

The corpses of the victims in the incident were recovered and removed by policemen to a morgue in Enugu hours after the incident.

Also an in-law to the immediate past chairman of Enugu East Local Government Area, Chief Alex Ugwu, was kidnapped on Thursday.

The victim simply identified as Pepe was kidnapped at the Onugwu Market Square, Ibeagwa in the Enugu East Local Governent Area of Enugu State. He was said to have been trailed to the market from where he was whisked away by the gunmen.

Another shop owner at the market square was also abducted alongside a Keke rider whom they caught making a video of the incident.

As they made good their escape they stopped over on the Ugwogo/Opi express road and robbed a fuel station, shooting the manager in the process.