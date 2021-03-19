From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

No fewer than 13 persons were killed by suspected bandits in the Zangon Kataf, Kauru and Chikun local government areas of Kaduna State.

Reports from Kaduna say that seven persons were injured in the bloody attacks which occurred on Friday, while 56 houses and 16 motorcycles were burnt by bandits in Kauru LGA of the State.

A statement by the State Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan, said: “Thirteen people have been killed and seven others injured, in a series of attacks across communities in Zangon Kataf, Kauru and Chikun local government areas. This was reported to the Kaduna State Government by the Military under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH).

“According to the report, armed bandits attacked one Irmiya Godwin and his brother as they returned from their farm in Gora Gan village of Zangon Kataf LGA. Irmiya Godwin was killed, while his brother escaped.

“In another incident, armed bandits attacked Kizachi village of Kauru LGA, and killed ten persons, leaving four others injured. Fifty-six houses and 16 motorcycles were razed, with several barns also raided and burnt.

“The injured are receiving treatment in hospital.

“Furthermore, Masaka village in Chikun local government was attacked. One Duza Bamaiyi was killed, and two other persons were injured. Troops mobilized to the location to eventually repel the attack.

“Similarly, armed bandits killed one Zakka Pada in Kurmin Kaduna of Chikun local government area, and left one Pada Dalle injured.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the report with sadness, and prayed for the repose of the souls of the slain, while sending condolences to their families. He wished the injured citizens quick recovery”.