From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Unidentified assailants reportedly stormed the home of Sgt. Christopher Madaki (Rtd), a secretary to a Ward Head at Golkofa, in Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State and shot him, his wife and a daughter-in-law killing the trio instantly while his son, Clement Musa Madaki survived with injuries.

The scribe’s wife was identified as Mary Christopher Madaki and his son’s wife as Alice Musa.

Commissioner, State’s Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in his security update on Sunday said, another teenager, Hamidu Nura was stabbed by one Abba the Muhammad who was also killed in jungle justice in Kajuru local government area of the state

Aruwan quoting security sources said the five unfortunate deaths occurred on Saturday though the specific times were not included in his statement.

He said, “the Kaduna State Police Command and the Defence Headquarters outfit Operation Safe Haven, have reported to the Kaduna State Government the killing of three citizens on Saturday night.

“Also, a breakdown of law and order was averted in Kachia town, headquarters of Kachia LGA following the killing of one Hamidu Nura by one Abba Muhammad.

“The origin of the fisticuffs between the two is being investigated by security agencies. It however ended with Abba Muhammad stabbing Hamidu Nura to death.

“Some irate citizens then mobilized themselves and captured Abba Muhammad, attacking him with knives, clubs and other dangerous weapons, and eventually killing him in a jungle justice approach”, said.

In another development, he said, “troops of Operation Safe Haven received a report of a missing person, Nagode Patrick Kambai, in Mabuhu village, Zangon Kataf LGA.

“Kambli, a commercial motorcycle rider, was reported by his father to have left home around 8:00 am and he has been missing since around 8:00 am on Thursday when he left home on his motorcycle and did not return.

“Troops are coordinating efforts to locate and rescue the missing person while engaging his family and community.

“Security agencies have equally made some arrests of notorious bandits across the state and citizens will be briefed as soon as operatives conclude preliminary investigations.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the killing in Golkofa village and described it as completely inhuman and ungodly. He prayed for the repose of their souls and charged security agencies to expedite action on the case”.