Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Bloom Public Health has announced advancement of its operations to Cameroon, with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the country’s National Drug Quality Control and Valuation Laboratory (LANACOME).

Chief Executive Officer of Bloom Public Health, Prof. Chimezie Anyakora, who spoke at the signing ceremony, explained that Bloom Public Health concept was born out of the need to create strategic and operational solutions at the African level for public health problems particularly in the pharmaceutical sector.

He explained that the MoU will enable the Company support LANACOME to prepare for the World Health Organization (WHO) global benchmarking tool assessment.

He said: “This exercise is very exciting for us at Bloom Public Health and a huge win for Cameroun. It’s obviously an opportunity for Africa to showcase how indigenous talents can be deployed in a sustainable way to solve African public health issues.

“We will adapt the successes we have experienced in other parts of Africa to Cameroun, to build the needed capacity in the country for various regulatory functions including laboratory services, post marketing surveillance, pharmacovigilance etc.”

He promised that Bloom Public Health will, in the same capacity work with other agencies in Nigeria and other African countries to ensure the availability of quality assured medicines and other health products in Africa.

The Director General of LANACOME, Dr. Ngono Mballa Rose, in her remarks, expressed the willingness of Cameroon to amongst other things, collaborate with Bloom Public Health as a trusted Partner in the facilitation of capacity strengthening activities as necessary, in support of Cameroon’s National Drug Quality Control and Valuation Laboratory.