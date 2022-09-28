Bloomberg African said the Labour Party candidate, Mr Peter Obi is poised to win 2023 presidential race in Nigeria.

An opinion poll conducted by the organisation put Peter Obi ahead of its two other top rated competitors, while the candidate of the ruling party came a distant third.

The poll said Peter Obi scored 72% among those who have decided how to vote, while the

main party candidates much less favoured in Premise Data poll.

A clear majority of respondents said they intend to vote for Peter Obi, a former state governor, in elections scheduled for February. The results of the survey conducted for Bloomberg News by Premise Data Corp. were published on Wednesday as the official campaign to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari kicked off.