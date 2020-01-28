Gilbert Ekezie

Founder and publisher of The Bloomgist News, a digital news media that focuses on Africa and Africans, Mr. Mike Ikenwa, has said that the fourth edition of the annual entrepreneurship conference for start-up and young business owners in West Africa is to explore more opportunities through social media and other digital tools.

Speaking in Lagos recently, Ikenwa said the two-day conference tagged, “Disrupt or be disrupted”, is scheduled to hold from in March adding that the event will bring people together to meet, collaborate, network and share ideas.

Ikenwa explained that the event became necessary because the social media has given people a lot of opportunities to do a lot of things but that many youths are not utilising it very well. “There are lots of things we can do online and with digital tools. We can use them to build our businesses. Since getting funding from financial institutions is not easy in this part of the world, the best way is to use the available tool to do what one wants to do, before those people can come in. And by doing so, one is creating awareness about his brand using the social media, which is a free tool and other digital tools online to create and build brands the way they want it.

“That is why we are bringing these people, professionals, content creators, digital marketers, web developers, and other successful entrepreneurs together to exchange ideas and tell the participants how they can use all the digital tools online to build their brands.”

According to him, on the first day of the event, people will meet to learn, network and share of ideas on how to build their businesses, industry case studies, learn new trends, meet with other startups to collaborate and build their brands. He added that the second day is for social events like games, debate on social issues, meeting and networking with participants from different backgrounds, learning of cultures and ways to impact the society through daily activities and social media.