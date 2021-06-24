Linus Williams Ifejika is making waves as a businessman. The accomplished entrepreneur is doing well for himself as his real estate company has given hope to young Nigerians that with hard work and diligence that they can own the own homes.

Also known as Blord, Linus Williams Ifejika’s real estate company, Blord Real Estate Limited, has been issued a certificate of incorporation by the Federal government of Nigeria to operate without let or hinderance in the real state market.

Blord recently shared the cheery news of the issuance of the certificate of incorporation by the Federal government of Nigeria on his Instagram account

Within eight hours of uploading the photo of his company’s certificate of incorporation by the Federal government, the post had generated over 1860 likes and over 88 comments, with people saying that they were ready to invest big in the project.

Meanwhile, Blord’s crypto-currency company; Blord Group is making a steady appearance on billboards on major roads and districts in Abuja, Lagos, Awka among others, thus, enhancing the Blockchain market.

Blord as Linus Williams Ifejika is fondly known is a young creative Nigerian crypto currency magnate with capacity to think outside the box.

His readiness to impact this cutting-edge knowledge on others earned him the title, “Coach.”

Meanwhile, in the past few years, Blood has etched his name in the minds of many with his incredible understanding of the complexities and dynamics of the Bitcoin industry.

Blord’s sincerity combines with a sense of integrity to make him one of the renowned names in Bitcoin trading in Nigeria today.

For Blord , the emerging digital economy is fated to alter forever old ways of doing things including the conduct of business; hence his decision to explore the Blockchain market.

It was one of the safest things to do, given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which hit many businesses across the globe.

The Greek word, Polymechanus which translates as “man of multiple competences,” best describes Linus Williams Ifejika who continues to conquer new territories, refusing to rest on his oars.

Blord wants to be seen as one of the pioneer investors in the Blockchain market in Nigeria, at a time little was known about crypto currency.

No wonder, the young and the not-too-young are today looking up to him for guidance in the yet-to-be-fully explored field.

In the words of Blord, Nigerian youths should trust themselves and be ready to embrace technology and the digital world for in years to come, they will reap the dividends of foresight.

Blord is also of the view that digitization should be taught in secondary schools in Nigeria to give the young ones a sense of a world ruled by ideas rather than might.