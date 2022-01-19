Some notable stakeholders in the maritime industry have commended the Federal Government’s recent move inaugurating an expanded partnership committee chaired by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

Two members of the committee inaugurated on Monday, who spoke to our reporter described it as a quicker way to harness the benefits of the country’s marine endowments taking advantage of the inter- ministerial and multilateral composition of the committee. Dr. Felicia Mogo, President of African Marine Environment Sustainability Initiative (AFMESI) described it as a phenomenal event for Nigeria with enormous benefits for the government, citizens, investors and professionals. Mogo who retired as the Director Marine Environment Management, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) is credited as being the first to properagate the blue economy concept to the government as a strategy the country should key into.

Appreciating the Federal Government on the inauguration, Mogo said “ the magic of a sustainable blue economy implementation will soon present itself in quantum growth of the socio economy narrative of the country”

As the Author of the book: Regulating the Marine Environment of Africa towards a sustainable Blue Economy: The Nigerian scenario, she said that her organization will be available to support the committee in ensuring quick arrangements for practical implementation of Sustainable Blue Economy in Nigeria.

Another member of committee, Mrs Mfon Ekong Usoro said to the aim of the institute is to work with all partners in the industry to drive up the logistics efficiency index for the country.

Usoro, a former DG of NIMASA and President of Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) advanced that the Osinbajo Led body will help in optimizing the opportunities in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)

According to her, Nigeria should not only be viewed as the largest market to be exploited by our trade partners but should evolve to be the logistics hub for the continent.

The expanded committee comprises of 10 governors, eight ministers, President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Secretary General of Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWCA) and some federal government agencies.

Aside maritime agencies like Nigerian Ports Authority, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Maritime Academy of Nigeria, the expanded committee include governors of Rivers,Lagos,Delta,Akwa Ibom,Borno,Ogun,Ondo, Cross River,Bayelsa and Edo States.