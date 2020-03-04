In continuing with its provision of eco-friendly power products and the zeal to save mission-critical equipment and sensitive appliances Blue Gate, one of the leading brand in Alternative Power and Consumer Electronics Products has displayed more capacities of its Online UPS Series to several power back-up dealers and stakeholders across the country.

Speaking at the double-presentation of the products to industry stakeholders in Lagos, Amauche Chidozie, the company’s executive director, said the company have paid a lot of attention on its processes and quality control mechanisms and have built a track record of excellence, durability, and reliability through its system of quality assurance procedures.

She said, “We are constantly pushing ourselves, engaging in robust research and reengineering our processes to fully meet all standards and trending power backup lifestyle needs of our customers. We are passionate about what we do and love to be of service to our dear customers and business associates. So we are here today as part of our service delivery to meet directly with our partners, show them more capacities of our Online UPS Series, and get their feedbacks on how we can serve them better.”

The Blue Gate Product General Manager, Rolland Emuobor, also explained that the Blue Gate Online UPS series are of advanced power backup technology that supplies and maintains continuous electricity supply direct from batteries at zero transfer time to connected equipment, while allowing users ample time switch to preferred power source. In his words, Rolland said: ‘’our Online UPS series are pocket-friendly, easy to use, maintain and a necessity for mission-critical equipment used in our diagnostic centres and hospitals. No one would want the equipment in a hospital theatre, for instance, to fail because of little time lag in power outages or changeovers during surgical operations. Blue Gate Online UPS ensures that there is no nano-second time lag when changing to any power source. The product further provides assured guards to other industries and sensitive appliances like digital printers, bank ATMs, Server PCs, Air Traffic Control Rooms, elevators/lift/escalators, among others.’’

The Bluegate products range from 3 KVA to 100 KVA, it designs caters to modern living, convenience, and durability. Unlike other UPS that offer less in terms of customer after-sale services, Bluegate products offer customer-centric after-sales services with guarantees.

“ Any product you buy from us is an investment. Bluegate is distinct from the point of production to across the value chain, so it is very difficult to fake the products”, Emuobor added.

One of the attendees from Abuja, JP Maduaka, expressing his thoughts, stated that for over 15 years he has been dealing with Blue Gate Online UPS, the reviews from his customers have been very encouraging.