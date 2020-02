Ingredients

Ice cubes and some crushed ice

•Blue curaçao

•Vodka

Lemon, juiced

•Orange, juiced

•Lime, juiced

•Cherries and the syrup

•Soda water

Method

•Put the ice cubes in a large jug.

•Pour over the curaçao, vodka, fruit juices and syrup from the cherries. Stir until the outside of the glass feels cold.

•Half-fill four hurricane glasses with crushed ice, then strain in the cocktail.

•Top up the glasses with the soda water and gently stir

•Then garnish with the cherries.