Chinenye Anuforo

Air conditioning and commercial refrigeration major, Blue Star Limited’s wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai, Blue Star International FZCO, has embarked on an aggressive expansion drive in Western Africa.

The Company, with its comprehensive range of air conditioning and refrigeration products, had commenced operations in Nigeria in association with its local distribution partner, Merald Technology Solutions Nigeria Ltd, in 2017, and now intends to rapidly expand its business in this market.

To promote its wide range of offerings, the Company hosted a technical seminar last week in Lagos.

Speaking at the seminar, Dawood Bin Ozair, CEO, Blue Star International FZCO, said, “Blue Star takes immense pride in being associated with Merald Technology Solutions, a leading player in Nigeria with a strong base in providing engineering services and facility management solutions. We are confident that with Blue Star’s products that are backed by robust R&D and world-class manufacturing and Merald Technology’s well entrenched network in this region, we will be able to build on and consolidate our presence in this region.”

Yogendra Singh, Managing Director, Merald, added, “With many upcoming projects and development of both residential and commercial properties, we are ready and equipped to provide the best of Blue Star’s HVAC solutions most suited to each requirement.”

Blue Star, with its rich pedigree of 75 years of leadership in the HVAC industry, has an edge in the industry due to its diverse and technologically superior product offerings such as air cooled chillers, water cooled chillers, process chillers, ductable splits, ductable packaged systems, VRF systems, magnetic bearing oil free centrifugal chillers, cold rooms, banana ripening chambers, chest freezers, room air conditioners, water coolers, and bottled water dispensers, amongst others.

Blue Star’s new generation inverter VRF V Plus systems, for example, exemplify the Company’s leadership.