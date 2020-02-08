Brad Friedel has tipped Chelsea to replace Kepa in the transfer market after the emotional scarring of his axing.

The world’s most expensive keeper, 25, was left stunned after Frank Lampard dropped him at Leicester last weekend following a poor first half to the season.

Friedel, 48, who holds the record for the most Premier League appearances for a stopper, said: “Kepa seems to have a lot of talent, but you never know how people are going to react to adversity.

“That’s the big thing, every keeper at a club from first choice, second and third all have talent.

“But what separates them is the mentality, and how you deal with adversity. Maybe it has taken its toll with him.”

Experienced Willy Caballero, 38, stepped in for £72million Kepa at Leicester but the Blues have already been linked with a number of replacements including Burnley’s Nick Pope and Crystal Palace ave Vicente Guaita.