The Old Boys Association of Bubendorff Memorial Grammar School (BMGS), Adazi, are to meet today at the school premises to deliberate on development of the school.

According to the Spokesperson of the association, Mr. Victor Ozonu, members from across the country are expected attend the meeting. “The meeting will be hosted by the executives of the association led by the President-General, Chief Dr. B.O.B Ugonabo and Secretary-General, Joseph Adama.