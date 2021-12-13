By Zika Bobby

Worried by the high level of malnutrition in Africa, a biotechnology company, BNSL Ltd. has said it will drive the deepening of food fortification as a solution to the malnutrition challenge faced in Nigeria.

BNSL Managing Director, Chioma Odimegwu, at the relaunch of the company’s Enrich Micronutrient Powder, in Ogun State, said Nigeria’s malnutrition statistics was worrisome, noting that it had the highest number of stunted children in Africa, and ranks third globally with more than 10 million stunted children

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

“Children with severe acute malnutrition are at a significantly higher risk of death as compared to well-nourished children,” she said.

She said all foods can be fortified, noting that lots of diseases are being cured by adding mass fortification to foods.

Odimegwu said the company will continue to sensitise people on the importance of fortified food and how to leverage their influence and voice to request the fortification of most food and drinks consumed.

To address the challenge of malnutrition, Odimegwu said the company relaunched its Enrich Micronutrient Powder to eradicate the hidden hunger of micronutrient deficiencies.

“Enrich is a micronutrient powder that is to be sprinkled and mixed with ready to eat food. It is a blend of essential vitamins and minerals, with specially encapsulated iron, for easier digestion.

Enrich provides a convenient formulation for supplementing any low nutrient food,” she said.

She noted that Enrich was targeted to meet the daily recommended nutrient intake of children from six to 59 months.

Adanna Iloegbunam, BNSL Quality Control Manager, said that Enrich serves as an immune booster to infants.

Iloegbunam said that there was a high micronutrient deficiency in Nigeria, especially among nutritionally vulnerable groups like children under five years of age.

She said that the World Bank data showed that high level of mineral and vitamin deficiencies continues to depress the Nigerian economy by over $1.5 million annually.

According to her, this is due to the high mortality, morbidity and decreased productivity arising from the deficiency

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .