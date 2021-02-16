The Leading Edge Consulting Group has announced the appointment of Dr Franklin N.Ngwu and Mrs Cynthia Ify Eguridu as members of its Advisory Board. These appointments, which have the endorsement of Dr Christopher Kolade, the Chairman of the Advisory Board of the firm, have already taken effect, according to Dr Ije Jidenma, the Founder and CEO of the Group.

Dr Franklin N. Ngwu is the Director of Lagos Business School (LBS) Sustainability Centre and an Associate Professor of Strategy, Corporate Governance and Risk Management. He has a PhD in Law and Economics of Banking Regulation, MSc in Economics and a Post-graduate Diploma in Development Economics from University of Manchester, United Kingdom. He also has an MSc in Comparative Political Economy from Cardiff University, United Kingdom as well as a BSc in Sociology which he obtained from University of Lagos, Nigeria.

Dr Ngwu has consulted extensively over the years, for both local and international organizations. These, include companies in the financial services including some Nigerian Banks, Insurance and Microfinance Banks, the Central Bank of Nigeria, African Development Bank, some FMCG companies and faith-based organizations. He is the author of two Corporate Governance handbooks ‘Corporate Governance in Developing and Emerging Markets’ (Routledge, 2016) and ‘Enhancing Board Effectiveness-Institutional, Regulatory and Emerging Markets’(Routhledge,2019) and ‘Corporate Social Responsibility in Developing and Emerging Markets ‘ (Cambridge University Press).

He is the Co-chair, Private Sector, Advisory Group Board on UN sustainable Development Goals (SDGS), Advisory Board member, E-Waste Producer Responsibility Organization of Nigeria (EPRON) and Expert Network, World Economic Forum. He is also a member of the Society of Corporate Governance Nigeria among so many others professional organizations.

We believe that Dr Ngwu’s extraordinary breadth and depth of knowledge and exposure gathered locally and internationally, would be of tremendous impact on the Advisory Board of Leading Edge Consulting.

Mrs Cynthia Ify Eguridu is the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at the Freezone Global Investments Limited Nigeria, the Special Purpose Vehicle & Investment promotion subsidiary of Nigeria’s Oil & Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA).

OGFZA is Nigeria’s apex government agency set up to regulate the Nigerian Oil & Gas Free Trade Zones. She was, prior to this, the Special Adviser to the Director

General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria. She represented the DG on the multi-agency Financial Inclusion Technical Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria, policy formulation advocacy and implementation of the regulatory reforms.

Mrs Eguridu has close to three decades of combined experience in the public and private sectors in the UK and in Africa, generally. Her work experience traverses Financial Inclusion, Trade Investment Advisory, Inter-Government Relations, Business Reputation/Ethics & Corporate Governance.

With a background in Chartered Accountancy, she had trained at the Hugill & Co London and Andersen Consulting, England and worked in the investment sector at Sunlife UK Ltd as well as at the Citibank, UK. Mrs Eguridu is a Doctoral student in Business Administration and had acquired a Master of Laws (LLM) degree in International Commercial Law from University of Salford Manchester, England, Master of Business Administration from London School of Business & Finance as well as a B.A Economics & MSc Economics degrees from University of Leicester, England.

Mrs Eguridu’s consultancy experience is extensive, having supervised notable client turnkey projects worth millions of dollars while working as the Managing Partner/CEO of Avocado Gold Associates, a London-based Strategic Management Advisory Firm which she co-founded in 2007. The series of consultancy projects cut across African countries such as Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Uganda, Rwanda and Ghana in the Oil & Gas sector.

Her extensive exposure and solid academic background would undoubtedly bring a lot of values to the board oversight functions at the Leading Edge Group.

The Leading Edge Consulting Group is a leading and innovative Management Consulting firm founded over twenty years ago to address the challenges of the 21st Century. It is a specializes in the areas of Psychometrics, Human Resources Management, Organizational Development and Corporate Governance & Sustainability. It’s flagship Executive Search & Selection, IRC (Nigeria) is a member firm of IRC Executive Search Partnership with footprints in 90 cities across 6 continents. It is fastest growing and largest Executive Search Alliance in the world.