The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has approved the 2020 recruitment into the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

The Service Public Relations Officer, Mr Sunday James, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

James said that the recruitment was approved by the board under its Chairman and Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola.

“The recruitment is going to be on for four weeks from the date of publication. Members of the public are advised to make use of the opportunity and apply,“ he said.

He advised the public against patronising fraudulent websites, pointing out that the authentic platform for the exercise is www.nisrecruitment.org.ng.

“The public are therefore advised to abide by the rules for the recruitment and note that it is free. (NAN)