From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, yesterday, directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, to immediately take over the investigation of the case of Sylvester Oromoni, a student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, who died, recently, from injuries allegedly inflicted on him by fellow students for refusing to join a “cult group” in the school.

The House also directed the IGP to take over the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of 14-year-old Karen-Happuch Aondodoo Akpagher, a student of Premier Academy, Lugbe, Abuja, who died in June allegedly from sexual assault in the school.

The parliament noted that after investigations, anyone found culpable in the death of the two students should be prosecuted.

The Green Chamber equally charged the police to investigate alleged harassment and threat to the lives of Karen’s family members, as well as the members of the family of a head of a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), in the forefront of the demand for justice for the deceased.

The House, while condemning in strong terms,” recent incidents of ill-humane treatment, and abuses happening in boarding schools across the country,” charged the Federal Ministry of Education to come up with guidelines for the operation of boarding schools in the country.

Besides, the House mandated its Committees on Woman Affairs, Human Rights and Police Affairs to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Karen and allegations of the unwillingness of the police to initiate an investigation into her death.

The joint committee was equally mandated to probe previous cases of sexual harassment at Premiere Academy, Lugbe, Abuja, and other incidents of violence against women across the country.

The panel, which was also saddled with probe of probable lapses by other relevant agencies handling Karen’s case, is expected to report back to the House within six weeks for further legislative action.

This followed the adoption of a two separate motions by Unyime Idem and Mark Gbillah, on the spate of inhuman treatment of students in boarding schools across the country and “suspected rape and murder of 14-year-old Miss Karen–Happuch Aondodoo Akpagher.

Idem, in his motion, expressed concerns over the spate of harassment of students in boarding schools across the country.

