From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The legal battle over the ownership of an oil and gas company, Green Energy International Limited involving an aide to former President Olusegun Obasanjo took another dimension on Thursday before the Abuja division of the Federal High Court.

In a fresh twist, the aggrieved directors of the company have filed court papers demanding the financial statements of accounts and other vital financial records of the company within and outside the country from inception till date.

The directors, Dr Bunu Alibe, and Mr Ayodele Olojede, also demanded the company’s invoice and receipt of payment of its shares by its Chairman, Prof Anthony Adegbulugbe, and other shareholders.

Adegbulugbe and the two directors of the firm had on February 10, 2020, dragged one another before the court over the ownership of the oil company.

The aggrieved directors, who requested for the firm’s register of all its members and shareholders, further asked for all its board resolutions, including resolutions for the increase of the company’s share capital from incorporation to date.

Adegbulugbe was a former Special Adviser on Energy in the Olusegun Obasanjo administration.

The duo, in a motion on notice with suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1390/2020, had filed an application tagged, “Discovery of Documents,” before Justice Bolaji Olajuwon of a Federal High Court(FHC), Abuja.

While Green Energy International Ltd is the plaintiff/respondent in the suit, Alibe and Olojede are the first and second defendants/applicants, respectively.

According to the new motion, the applicants are praying the court to direct the plaintiff (company) to make a discovery on oath of all documents referred to below:

‘All bank statements of the plaintiff’s account(s) within and outside Nigeria from its incorporation till date.

‘All financial instruments issued by the plaintiff to all banks within and outside Nigeria including cheques, approvals, vouchers, all contracts to third parties, monies paid to all directors by the plaintiff since incorporation till date.

‘All contracts with third parties for the development of the Otakikpo Marginal Oil Field (OML 11) including contracts with drilling companies, oil service companies and contracts with regard to suppliers from the incorporation of the plaintiff till date.

‘All contracts entered by the plaintiff with other parties with regard to the crude oil sales, transportation, and handling charges for the sale of crude from the incorporation of the plaintiff till date.

‘All audited financial and management account statements of all bank accounts within and outside Nigeria from incorporation of the plaintiff till date.

All permits and licenses, including export licenses issued by the Department of Petroleum Resources for the purpose of the plaintiff lifting and exporting crude and other hydrocarbons flowing out of the Otakikpo Marginal Oil Field (OML 11) from incorporation till date.

All agreements with third parties, including Schlumberger for the development of the Otakikpo Marginal Oil Field (OML 11) as well as other parties who farmed into the field like Lekoil, BSG etc from incorporation of the plaintiff till date.

‘The plaintiff’s invoice and receipt of payment of its shares by Professor Anthony Adegbulugbe, Miss Nnenaya Anya, Dr Lyberty Udochu, Grand Energy Limited, Mr Adebayo Babalola, Mrs Busayo Bisari-Akinadeju, Mr Elijah Adepoju, Miss Blessing I Olorunfemi and Mr Dotun Oluwakayode.

‘Professor Anthony Adegbulugbe, Miss Nnenaya Anya, Dr Lyberty Udochu, Grand Energy Limited, Mr Adebayo Babalola, Mrs Busayo Bisari-Akinadeju, Mr Elijah Adepoju, Miss Blessing J Olorunfemi and Mr Dotun Oluwakayode’s payment cheque or other evidence of payment for the shares of the plaintiff.

‘The plaintiff’s duplicates of its issued share transfer certificates to Professor Anthony Adegbulugbe, Miss Nnenaya Anya, Dr Lyberty Udochu, Grand Energy Limited, Mr Adebayo Babalola, Mrs Busayo Bisari-Akinadeju, Mr Elijah Adepoju, Miss Blessing I Olorunfemi and Mr Dotun Oluwakayode.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

‘All minutes of meeting between the plaintiff and Shell Producing and Development Company.

‘All minutes of meetings between the plaintiff and the Department of Petroleum Resources .

‘All due diligence report conducted by Shell Petroleum and Development Company conducted and Professor Anthony Adegbulugbe, Miss Nnenaya Anya, Dr Lyberty Udochu, Grand Energy Limited, Mr Adebayo Babalola, Mrs Busayo Bisari-Akinadeju, Mr Elijah Adepoju, Miss Blessing Olorunfemi and Mr Dotun Oluwakayode.

‘All due diligence reports conducted by the Department of Petroleum Resources conducted and Professor Anthony Adegbulugbe, Miss Nnenaya Anya, Dr Lyberty Udochu, Grand Energy Limited, Mr Adebayo Babalola, Mrs Busayo Bisari-Akinadeju, Mr Elijah Adepoju, Miss Blessing I Olorunfemi and Mr, Dotun Oluwakayode.

‘All the plaintiff’s tax returns for petroleum profits tax submitted to the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

‘All evidence of payment of 2% education tax to the Federal Government.

‘All evidence of payments and tax returns for the payment of value-added tax to the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

‘All evidence and remittance of withholding tax to the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

‘All email correspondence between the plaintiff and all its service providers.

‘All email correspondence between the plaintiff and its shareholders.

‘All notices of meetings, including notices for Annual General Meetings, Extra Ordinary Meetings, Management meetings.

‘All minutes of meetings, including minutes of Annual General Meetings, Extra Ordinary Meetings, and Management Meetings.

‘All minutes of meetings, including minutes of Annual General Meetings, Extra Ordinary Meetings, and management Meetings of the 1st respondent including the extra general meeting held on the 16th of May, 2014 and that of the 17th of September, 2015.

‘All filed annual returns at the Corporate Affairs Commission particularly the returns filed in 2014 till date.

‘The plaintiff’s register of all its members and shareholders.

‘All Board resolutions of the plaintiff including resolutions for the increase of the plaintiff’s share capital from incorporation till date.

‘All agreements, contracts and including MoUs agreed to by the plaintiff with third parties with regard to Project Horizon.’

NAN reports that Alibe and Olojede had in a motion on notice marked FHC/ABJ/PET/20/2020 filed by their former counsel, Alade Agbabiaka, SAN, listed the company and Adegbulugbe as first and second respondents, respectively.