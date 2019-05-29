AS President Muhammadu Buhari formally ends his first term as Commander In-Chief of the Armed Forces today, keen followers of the administration insist he did not deliver much on the economy as he left about the board of key economic agencies of unconstituted for four years.. For instance as Buhari and Osinbajo take their second term oat of office today, ten agencies including Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) Nigerian Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO) Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) Nigeria Customs Services (NCS) Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Pension Commission of Nigeria (PenCom) Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria National have been running for four years without their boards overseing their activities . This means that the chief executives in acting capacity ran the show for four years with its ovious limitations .

While his administration had paid some attention to the economy through the national economic council headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, there is still a number of things left undone. Two months after assuming office in 2015, hthe president approved the dissolution of governing boards of federal parastatals, agencies and institutions.