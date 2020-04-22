Kinshasa, April 22, 2020 (dpa/NAN) Twelve people have been killed in a boat accident on Lake Albert in north-eastern Congo, a local official said on Wednesday.

A fishing boat carrying passengers and cargo capsized overnight to Wednesday, Alingi Akuba, a local official in the district of Djugu, said.

Akuba said that five people survived.

The boat’s poor condition might have caused the accident, Akuba added.

Boat accidents happen relatively regularly in Congo due to their poor condition and overcrowding. (dpa/NAN)