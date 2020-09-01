Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Eight persons comprises of women and children have been reportedly died in a boat mishap at a Tungar village of Jega Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Daily Sun gathered that, the victims were among ten passengers who were mainly women and children going to naming ceremony in another village across the river from their village.

While confirming the incident,Chairman of Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency(SEMA),Alhaji Sanni Dododo disclosed that four dead bodies of three women and a baby were recovered on Tuesday.

According to him, ” just yesterday (Monday) around 10:30 am, there was an incident at Tungar village in Jega Local Government. The incident was that women and children, about ten of them were on board in a Canon with only one operator.

“This operator was at his middle age and he was alone. He was taking these women to a naming ceremony and when they were returning to their village in Tungar,in between the river,the Canon capsized.

” And all the occupants, ten of them were drowned in the water. But the operator was able to safe two women alive out of ten passengers. And rest of them, eight of them, including children were drowned.

“At this moment am speaking with you,we were able to recovered four dead bodies which including three women and a baby. The rest(four) are still missing while searching to recovered their bodies are still ongoing”.

Dododo added that,they have employed the services of Water Way Authority in Yauri, local divers and traditional river’s keepers stressed that the searching will be extended to Jega town,Mungadi and Kimba villages.