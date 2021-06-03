From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State government has confirmed that the number of the corpses of the drown travellers in the boat mishap at Warrah town in Ngaski local government of the state have increased to 97.

The Special Adviser to Kebbi state Governor on State Emegercy Management Agency (SEMA), Alhaji Sani Dododo confirmed this during a post state executive meeting briefing with newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

While responding to questions. Dododo said that,”as at now, 97 have been retrieved and buried and seven bodies were identified as indigenes of Zamfara State. Twenty two people were rescued alive and reunited with their families”, he added.

He explained that, all the donations received by the State Government, would be disburse of towards mitigating the hardship and pain suffered by the families of the victims.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Information and Culture, Barrister Rakiya Tanko Ayuba-Haruna said special prayers were held for those who lost their lives in the boat accident as well as commiserated with families of the victims and the entire inhabitants of Warra on the fatal accident.

She said, ” the meeting was presided over by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and Special prayers were offered for the repose of the souls of the deceased and for the family members for Allah to give them added strength to bear the lost of their love ones and also to the people of Kebbi State who have been shocked by the tremendous lost of lives that has occurred.

According to the Commissioner, the tragic boat mishap at Warrah necessitated the convening of an emergency Executive Council meeting to reappraising the incident .