Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has urged members of Kwaghter community, where a boat capsized, to cooperate with the police rescue team to locate those missing.

Sympathising with people over the incident, Ortom in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Terver Akase on Monday in Makurdi, described the incident as painful and unfortunate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 23 where declared missing when a boat they were travelling in capsized in River Benue.

He said Marine Police personnel were immediately deployed to the area, assisted by local divers in rescuing the victims.

The governor particularly consoled with ECAN Church, Ijaha, Makurdi Local Government Area which members were involved in the boat mishap.

He reminded Benue people about the 2020 weather predictions on torrential rains and advised that those who travel by water should employ all safety measures to avoid unforeseen incidents.

Ortom also enjoined Benue people to always observe COVID-19 prevention measures by staying away from crowded places to curb the spread of the disease. (NAN)