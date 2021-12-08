By Steve Agbota

The Rector of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron, Commodore Emmanuel Effedua (Rtd.) has called on the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIoTA), to use its professional skills to provide special counsel to boat operators to ensure safety on the waterways.

Effedua who stated this in his goodwill message at the 3rd National Transport Summit organised by CIOTA in Abuja, said that safety hazards and practices in the inland waters transport sector in Nigeria have attracted the attention of statekolders following incessant boat mishaps.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The Rector who was represented by Dr. Gabriel Eto said the use of incompetent boat operators, inadequate scrutiny of watercrafts operators, the presence of water weeds, non-compliance to alcohol and drug policies by operators, the use of technically unfit water crafts, among other factors have been identified as most prevalent maritime hazards in Nigeria.

“On that note, while we are not trying to downplay the great work being done by relevant authorities charged with ensuring the safety of the waterways, we appeal to CIOTA to use its professional skills to provide sepcial counsel to the latter on the need to emphasise training and engage competent boat operators construct standard jetties and ensure standard and regular maintenance of water crafts,” he advised.

According to him, the continuous sensitisation and enlightenment campaign programmes aimed at promoting safety of operations on the waterways must be sustained on a regular basis to eliminate the loss of lives and property.

He therefore, described transportation as enabler of socio-economic development in the country, adding that He further stressed that this year’s summit provides CIOTA the opportunity to amplify the message concerning the need for the regulatory authorities to strengthen the powers of the Port State Control Inspection as the last line of protective layer against substandard shipping in our waters.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .