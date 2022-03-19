2From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Fast rising rap and afrobeat artist, Bobby Odinaka, popularly known by his stage name “Bobby” has released a new single titled “zero competition” which is his 6th single and second under Shooter’s music record label.

The song showcases Bobby’s improvement in style and lyrical delivery, as he reinvented himself for higher opportunities on his quest to take over the music scene.

Bobby who is one of Nigeria’s highly talented afrobeat singer, songwriter, sensational and soft-spoken singer hails from Abakiliki in Ebonyi state, Nigeria, and has been releasing songs and engaging his audience in different issues of life using the platform of music, while at the same time helping them enjoy the rhythm and beat.

In a statement released in Abuja, at the weekend, the singer said the “zero competition” single isn’t just a song but a statement and interpretation of positive and progressive human experience.

A 400 level Petroleum and Gas Engineering student of Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State, was, however, optimistic that the lyrics of the song will sink deep into the listener’s soul, compelling them to think about their lives and decide to take life easy so they can move on to the next level of their growth.

On the message he has for his fans and music lovers, Bobby said he desires to inspire listeners, especially young people, adding, “many youths today don’t know what direction to take because of the challenges they face. But I believe that with determination and commitment, everyone will eventually achieve their goal.”

Bobby also believes he has all it takes to be in the league of the likes of Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy etc, if he gets the necessary platforms to showcase himself.

