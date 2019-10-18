John Adams, Minna

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has said that the establishment of the 30,000 Bobi Grazing Reserve in Mariga local government area of the state has drastically reduced the bloody farmers/herders clash in the state.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello made this known on Friday when he visited the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu in Abuja.

“My greatest challenge used to be the issue of incessant farmers/herders clashes, banditry and cattle rustling which has reduced with the establishment of the 30,000 hectares grazing reserve in the state and deployment of Agro Rangers.”

“We will continue to be proactive as well as explore every avenue to ensure safety of our people because they elected us to serve them,” he said.

In a statement by the chief press secretary, Mary Noel Berge quote the governor as saying that the present administration will support and seek collaboration with the various security agencies in the state towards curbing the activities of criminal elements in parts of the state.

He expressed the determination of his administration to assist the security agencies in the state in the area of logistics as a way of improving on the already existing peaceful coexistence between the government the security agencies.

He commended the men of the NSCDC for their efforts in curbing the activities of illegal miners in parts of the state, stressing that illegal mining in the state remains a challenge to the government.

“We will provide all the necessary logistical support to the Agro Rangers to enable them discharge their duties effectively.”

The Commandant General of the NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu says 1,500 Agro Rangers have already been trained and deployed to provide security for agro Allied investments across the country.

He stated that the establishment of Agro Rangers has greatly reduced cases of farmers/herders clashes, cattle rustling and kidnapping in most parts of the country.

“I want to use this opportunity to once again appreciate the Niger State Government for providing a land for the construction of the command’s headquarters in Minna, the state capital which has been completed awaiting inauguration.”