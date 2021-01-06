From John Adams, Minna

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has assured investors at the Bobi Grazing Reserve of adequate security in spite of the activities of armed bandits across the state.

The governor said that he remains committed to the completion of the 30,000-hectare modern grazing reserve before the end of his administration in 2023.

Governor Bello, who stated this when he led the entire Niger State Executive Council on an inspection tour of the reserve, pointed out that the grazing reserve, which cuts across the two local government areas of Mariga and Mashehu, when completed will permanently solve the endemic conflict between farmers and herders clash in the state.

The governor admitted that though that there are serious security challenges in the state, the government is on top of the situation to ensure that the lives and property of residents are secured.

‘We will do whatever it takes to secure this place. I am committed and determined to do whatever it takes to ensure that investments here are secured, both on the government and private sector side,’ he stated.

Governor Bello maintained that ‘there are many rugas in this grazing reserve and we have been talking to them not to allow strangers into their midst. They should not allow people they do not know to join them.

‘In all, we are doing our best to protect and secure this entire area and we will get to it.’

The governor expressed optimism that the reserve will increase the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), adding that it will also create job opportunities for locals.

He disclosed that the state government has already drawn a number of investors into the project including Chi Vita, Friesland Campina WAMCO Nigeria and a Dutch firm that is working on 10,000 hectares.

Governor Bello said that the state government is also collaborating with foreign countries advanced in livestock and dairy products such as Hungary, Brazil, Netherlands, India and Pakistan.

The leader of the Fulanis in the Bobi Grazing Reserve, Malam Ardo Abubakar, said that the project will empower 9,000 people and has the ability to generate N9 billion annually.

He stated that the project will help the herders have healthy cows that will give them more milk and meat and also enrich them, while generating revenue for the state government.