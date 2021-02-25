From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

January 5, 2021, would remain indelible in the lives of Charles Okoye and his heartthrob, Cynthia Amaka. That was the day the two lovebirds exchanged marital vows at All Saints Catholic Church, Adazi-Ani, in Anocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.



The wedding, described as the mother of all weddings in Anambra State this season, attracted the who is who in the state, including political juggernauts like Senator Victor Umeh, as well as politicians and business moguls from all over Nigeria; the clergy in their numbers were all in attendance.

At the altar for the wedding, officiated by Rev. Fr. Matthew Afusim, Charles and Cynthia exchanged marital vows without mincing words, responding positively to every question put to them by the officiating priest. And both of them were beaming with smiles that only discerning eyes could observe, a sign of total agreement.

In his sermon at the event, Rev. Fr. Ignetus Onwuatuegwu admonished the couple to live in peace and love, respect each other and always focus on God.

“Give your husband the respect due him and your husband should do the same. Some women, when newly married, show great love for the man, even removing dirt from his shirt when there is none. This continues until the first issue arrives and the love for the man, for some, will be transferred to the baby alone. You should guard against that,” the priest advised.

Fr. Onwuatuegwu prayed for God to bless the couple with all the good things of nature, including the fruits of the womb.

As the event was in progress in the expansive auditorium, the parents of the groom were all smiles as Charles’ father, Chief Cyril Bobisco Okoye (Ezeani Adazie na Adazi-Ani), nodded his head intermittently in appreciation and he was eventually called upon to say one or two things and to recognize some of his guests.

Chief Okoye expressed delight at the wedding of his son and Cynthia Amaka. He recognized some big names in attendance, including Senator Umeh. He quickly added that he would not mention many of the big names for security reasons, but said that they were all profoundly recognized.

Just after the service, Senator Umeh spoke with some journalists, describing Chief Okoye as a good man that deserved the solidarity of his friends.

“He is a man who will stand with you in every situation. He will stand with you in the midst of plenty and poverty. We gather here to show him solidarity today his son is wedding his heart’s desire. He is always there for his friends. I’m very happy for the family.

“People are here in large numbers to reciprocate his generosity. May God bless the couple in every ramification, with long life, good health and fruits of the womb. And let them make God the center of their marriage,” the senator said.

At Goden Tulip, Agulu, where reception took place, the couple, when they were called to dance before their guests, demonstrated what could pass for digital dance in the digital world. Charles moved his right leg forward, suspended the left leg which he later stamped on the ground shaking his trunk and forming a circumference with his two hands. Of course, Cynthia on her part demonstrated artistry, responding to Charles’ steps, to the admiration of the the crowd that gathered at that biggest hotel in Anambra.

There was a rain of naira and other currencies in appreciation of the couple at that point in time. Parents of the newlyweds also joined in the dance that lasted for a reasonable length of time. There was enough to eat and drink, indeed, the guests were sumptuously and generously treated.

Parents of the bride, Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Onwukwe, from Aguluezechukwu, in Aguata Local Government Area, expressed great delight and said that they gave their daughter wholeheartedly to her sweetheart and prayed that God would bless them with male and female children who they would train and later be taken care of by those children.

The groom’s father gave a gift of a very expensive and luxurious car to the couple.

Senator Uche Ekwunife and her counterpart, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, representing Anambra South senatorial zone, were among other dignitaries who graced the event.