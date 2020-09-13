Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command has arrested a most wanted kidnapper, armed robber and murderer, Honest Digbara, popularly known as Bobisky. He, however, died hours after his arrest.

Digbara was arrested in the wee hours of yesterday (Saturday) by the operatives of the police command led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Bori Police Divisional Headquarters in Khana Local Government Area of the state, Bako Angbashim, a Superintendent of Police (SP), with support from a local vigilance group in Tai Local Government Area (TaiOSPAC).

It will be recalled that the state governor, Nyesom Wike, had placed a N30 million booty for anyone who could give credible information to the arrest of Bobisky, a native of Nwibara community in Gokana LGA.

Sunday Sun gathered that the suspect had been terrorising the Ogoni axis and its environs. His gang is responsible for violent crimes like kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism and murder in Ogoni land.