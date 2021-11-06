Fast-rising Nigerian music star Elajuku Felix popularly known as Bobo Felima has just released, Alayee; a special Afro-Beat song dedicated to the praise and worship of the Most High God.

As a musician, Bobo Felima believes in using his voice to preach peace, inspire the weak in spirit to be strong, entertain, and also provoke endless healing on the land through the constant praise of the most high God.

His new track Alayee is a song inspired by his belief and passion to always glorify the Almighty.

Bobo Felima grew up in Ajegunle. He acquired his early education in Ondo State where he is a native, then returned to Lagos State and began his first-ever vocation as a skilled Barber.

After many years of street hustle, and fending for himself, Bobo Felima began exploring the musical talent he was truly born with in a unique genre of music known as Afro Spiritual Music.

