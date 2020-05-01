Akwa United head coach, Kennedy Boboye, said he misses football and can’t wait to get back to work after the current global pandemic.

Nigeria’s professional football league was suspended, indefinitely, back in March, in order to curb the widespread of the coronavirus, which has also affected various leagues in Europe.

Following the suspension of the campaign, all 20 the teams in the domestic league had since embarked on an indefinite break and no date of possible return yet. Boboye, however, said he’s growing frustrated with the current lack of opportunities to work with his players and also compete for points in the league.

Boboye also added that he hopes that this season, Nigeria professional football league will be concluded.

“I’ve really missed the beautiful game; my players and how I would scream out instructions to my team from the sideline. I’m patiently waiting for football to return as soon as possible. More importantly, I hope the NPFL is concluded and not canceled. May God heal the world” he said.

Akwa United is currently sixth on the log of the premier league table with 36 points from 25 matches played, so far.

The promise keepers are still in the title race with 13 matches left to play.