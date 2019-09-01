Henry Okonkwo

The highly anticipated birthday bash of controversial crossdresser, Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju popularly known as Bobrisky, was squashed yesterday as policemen drafted from the Lagos State Command launched a manhunt for him as they raided the clubs scheduled to host parties.

Bobrisky- a popular internet personality, who had in his several videos uploaded on social media platforms, vowed to paint the town red with his birthday party, was nowhere to be found at the three posh venues (names withheld by us) in Lekki, Phase-1 and Victoria Island (VI).

Sunday Sun gathered that policemen took over venues several hours to the kick-off of the party and sealed the clubs and cordoned off the premises. At one the clubs in VI, where a sleazy nude party was about to take off, the police intercepted the bash, and five male crossdressers were arrested and detained at Maroko Police station, Lekki.

At one Bobrisky’s birthday party venues inside Wole Olateru Crescent, in Lekki Phase1, Sunday Sun noticed five Police vehicles stationed at strategic locations at the area. Some of the residents told Sunday Sun that the men arrived at exactly two hours to the kick-off to the party, and cordoned off the house. “ Bobrisky was here on Friday to confirm the venue and to make final preparation to mark his birthday here”, said the one ushers contracted for the event. “the party was billed to start by 4 pm. We have finished decorating the hall when some police surrounded the area telling us that they are here to arrest the celebrant (Bobrisky). We told them that Bobrisky isn’t in the venue yet. They looked around the whole place, and then asked all of us to leave the place.”