By Chinelo Obogo

Former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Bode George, has appealed to those leaving the party and those considering dumping the party to reconsider their thought, arguing that there is no perfect system anywhere.

In an interview with journalists in his Ikoyi office recently, he urged them not to lose interest in the PDP, saying that in life, people don’t have their way all the time.

Referring to the resignation of former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, from the party, he said Obi should remember that the PDP once served his interest and he used it as a platform to run as Vice President in 2019.

He said this while celebrating those that emerged victorious in Lagos State at the party’s Governorship, State and National Assembly primaries.

George however appealed to those that lost in the primaries to channel their grievances to the appeal committee which will be in the state for a week.

He appealed to members of the party to close ranks because a divided house is a defeated house.

“If you are not satisfied with the outcome of the primaries go and submit your petition before the appeal panel,they have a week to entertain all appeals. God will help themanagers of our party to do what is fair,just and justifiable.

A divided house is a defeated house, don’t quarel with anybody,” he said.

George also thanked members of the party for their loyalty, just as he said those who are working against the party should be welcomed when they repent, but they should be careful when relating with them because an enemy within is dangerous than the enemy outside.

“I thank you for your loyalty to this party, those on the other side of the party, when they come embrace them, but be careful with the way you relate with them, because the enemy within is more dangerous than the one outside,” he said.

He however assured members of the party that the chances of the party in the forth coming elections are bright because with the introduction of the electronic system of voting, the party would win the elections.

He added that the 2023 elections would be the last battle the party would have in the state to win the election.

“This will be the last battle of Berlin we will get rid of this government,” he said.

He told the party flagbearers that they should do everything to portray the party in a good light before the electorate because they now represent the party and they should not engage in anything capable of tarnishing the party’s image.

