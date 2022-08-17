By Christopher Oji

Former Vice Chairman South West zone of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has appealed to River State Governor, Nyesom Nwike, and Presidential Candidate of the Party , Mr. Atiku Abubakar, to give up their extreme position in order not to play into the hands of the enemies of the party.

Mr George also accussed unseen hands who he described as demons and devil of fueling the crisis in the opposition party.

George who was speaking in a Channels television programme, Politics Today, who advised Nwike and Abubakar to cool down and listen to the voices of the Board of Trustee so as to move the party forward boasted that the problem in the party was not insumountable,” Nyesom Nwike and Atiku Abubakar,should cool down. Your personal interest cannot be bigger than the interst of our great Party. You should know that there is no organization that has no problem, but the ability to settle it is what matters. We have the capacity to settle the problem.

” Sometimes, I begin to think that unseen hands are causing the problem. Sometimes I also think that demons and the devil have entered our party. Anyway, we will surprise Nigerians the way we shall settle the crisis. We shall succeed. The Board of Trustee has stepped in. These are people who are no longer seeking any political positions, so we are men of integrity. We were supposed to meet on Monday, but we have postponed our meeting to Friday. On the issue of Senator Iyocha Ayu, he should know that our founding fathers in their wisdom devided the country into six geopolitical zones, so that every political zone will be represented. If the President comes from one zone ,the vice president should come from another zone. The same thing applies to the Senate,down to the last position. So , zoning in our party is sanscrosant. Ayu was secretary to Gana, so he knows the truth. The North has the president,so, let us have a position to have inclusivity in our party to convince out people in the South why we are members of the party”.

On the visit by the All Progressive Party Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, George said he was wasting his time as he knew that Pa Obasanjo would tell him the truth, ” I have no qualms and no problem with that because , Obasanjo is a father and a father should always welcome his children. But Tinubu has nothing to offer. Outside from the Federal Government, Lagos that he is priding himself that he built is the highest in debt.

” I thank God that the electoral process has been mordernized, it is no longer business as usual. There is no more carrying electoral boxes by hands where our people will be chased away ,

and the electoral results would be manipulated. I thank God that Tinubu belongs to the ruling party that changed the system. So, we shall soon know who is the real winner. It happened in Anambra, Edo, Osun and Ekiti. It is no more business as usual.The electoral process embarked upon since 1999, has been very undemocratic and very stupid. Today ,it is mordernized and transparent. We shall soon know who is who.