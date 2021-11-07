By Chinelo Obogo

Former Deputy National Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has condemned the recent invasion of the Rivers home of Justice Mary Odili of the Supreme Court of Nigeria by yet-to-be-identified security officials, saying it is a proof that no one’s safety is guaranteed.

At an event which took place at his Lugard office in Ikoyi, Lagos, to mark the successful conduct of the party’s national convention, George said in a democracy, such an occurrence ought not to happen, pointing out that the sanctity of the jurist’s home should never be violated.

“The recent invasion of the home of Justice Mary Odili of Supreme Court of Nigeria by yet-unknown agents of destabilisation is a testimony to the fact that no one in our nation is safe anymore. It is a testimony about our state of aberration and uncertainty.

“This should not be the case in an enlightened democratic setting. Justice Odili is the second in the hierarchy of our Supreme Court. The sanctity of her abode or anybody else for that matter should never be violated,” George said.

The party chieftain, who is also the Atona Oodua, congratulated all the new officials of the party elected at the convention in Abuja, saying that the exercise had demonstrated the great possibilities that the PDP is the party that can end the suffering of Nigerians

