TUNDE THOMAS

Former Deputy National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George has described the death of the first Nigerian Commercial Pilot, Captain Harrison Kuti as a big loss to the nation, and the aviation sector.

Describing the late Kuti who died on March 28,2020,as a hero, and an accomplished Nigerian, George further added that Kuti was a man of distinguished attainments, adding that Nigerians would always remember his meritorious distinction as a pioneering commercial pilot who first flew Boeing 747 to Nigeria.

‘’As a friend to some of us including Major-Gen. Tajudeen Olanrewaju, Mr. M.S Smith,and Gbadebo Dallas, I could recollect that the deceased was an exuberant soul, vibrant, restless, determined, and was always resolved on adventurous largeness. He had a good heart, free spirit, un-detained by malice, friendly to all, given to easy laughter and instinctive camaraderie. He loved life to the fullest. He was a shining go-getter, grasping with the challenges of life with firm, determined steadfastness. He was unruffled by petty things. His focus was always on the big picture of existence.

“He served as best as he could. He has fulfilled his course. He was a genius,’’ George declared.

Captain Harrison Kuti trained as a pilot and attended Acme School of Aeronautics, Texas and Burnside-Ott Aviation School, Miami. His professional and occupational interest span Aviation, Dredging and Marine Engineering and Shipping Marine Operations.

He joined the Nigerian Airways Corporation in 1964 where he worked for about 20 years before retiring in 1983 as a Senior Training Captain. In 1984, he was appointed Managing Director, Zenen Verstoep Company, a Dredging, Civil and Marine Engineering Company, where he led a team of experts to execute various government projects, including the dredging of Lekki axis.

Captain Kuti was until his death the President, Hak Air Limited, an affiliate of GMF, Asia and also Director, Ghana – UK Tours Limited, an Airline company operating Accra-London route. He was a member of the London Chamber of Commerce.