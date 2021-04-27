From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Iloqrin

A road crash recorded at the Olola axis of Bode Saadu-Jebba expressway yesterday left one person dead while five articulated vehicles were burnt.

The fatal crash according to the Kwara state Fire Service and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) occurred at about 8:23am.

It was gathered that it involved two articulated vehicles, a fuel tanker and a trailer.

‘Men of the Kwara state Fire Service were informed about a road accident by FRSC official; Azeez Olaolu. The accident occurred on Bode-saadu -Jebba Expressway in the morning.

The accident was a head-on collision that resulted in fire outbreak which involved five heavy vehicles; four trailers transporting different goods, and a petrol tanker.

In the accident, a man was burned beyond recognition and all the vehicles were also affected’ he said.

FRSC Sector Commander , Jonathan Owoade while confirming the incident added that it was as a result of brake failure and wrong overtaking.

‘Yesterday morning our attention was called to a multiple Road Traffic Crash (RTC) involving a tanker and a trailer at Olola axis of Bode Saadu-Ilorin expressway.

The fatal crash occurred at about 8:23am. The vehicles were burnt beyond repair.

Four persons were involved and sadly one of them got burnt and lost his life, others were unhurt’ he said.

Owoade said no items was recovered while efforts were ongoing by the FRSC officials to control traffic and clear the obstruction caused by the crash.

‘The Fire service officials were informed and they are there to put out the fire, while our men are controlling traffic and removing obstruction caused.

The affected vehicles are under the custody of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF)’ he said.

Owoade advised motoring public to avoid over speeding and wrong overtaking, adding that only a person who reaches his or her destination safely will be considered as best driver.

