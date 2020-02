Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The bodies of the parents of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Eze Israel and Ugoeze Sally Okwu have arrived at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, Isiama, Afaraukwu at 2:15pm for commendation service.

The bodies were brought into the church premises by two hearses from a reputable undertaking firm.